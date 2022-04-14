Advertise With Us
Wes Allen’s bill to ban private purchase of Alabama election machines signed into law

State Representative Wes Allen (R-Troy) speaks to the Dothan Rotary Club on August 9, 2021. He is a candidate for Alabama Secretary of State.(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Rep. Wes Allen (R-Troy), Republican candidate for Alabama Secretary of State, sponsored HB194 which bans private individuals or organization from purchasing election machines, ballots or supplies and prohibits those same entities from paying election administration officials or their staffs. That bill passed both the Alabama House and Senate and, yesterday, Governor Ivey signed it, making it the law in Alabama.

“I am proud to have sponsored and passed this important elections integrity bill,” Allen said. “We will never again see people like Mark Zuckerberg attempting to buy our elections process with “donations” and “grants” to our elections officials. This is strong legislation and I am very proud of it.”

Allen is a Republican candidate for of the Office of Secretary of State and will appear on the ballot on May 24.

