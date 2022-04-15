50 fired Austal workers launch challenges to vaccine mandate

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In October, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Austal USA took a hard line with employees at its shipyard on the Mobile River – get the shot or hit the road.

Brian Dasinger, a Fairhope lawyer who represents 50 former workers in legal challenges, said Austal improperly failed to consider exemptions based on religious convictions.

“There were over 200 religious exemptions that were submitted by Austal employees, and Austal did not grant a single one,” he told FOX10 News, “They brought all of our clients in on a Friday in October and basically told them that if they didn’t take the vaccine, by the following Wednesday, they were going to lose their jobs.”

Dasinger filed complaints on his clients’ behalf with the Equal Employee Opportunity Commission. He said he has received the first three “right-to-sue” letters from the EEOC, paving the way for federal anti-discrimination lawsuits.

One of Dasinger’s clients, Theodore resident Michael Crenshaw, said he had worked for nearly a decade as a welder at the shipyard when he got the order.

Crenshaw said he and he his wife, Niki, are strong opponents of abortion and did not want any vaccine whose research depended even indirectly on the use of stem cells. He said he has been working as a handyman, at considerably less pay, since losing his Austal job.

“The bottom line was, you know, we’re not gonna go against our beliefs,” he said. “And at the end of the day, we believe in medical freedom or medical tyranny.”

An Austal spokeswoman told FOX10 News on Monday that it would provide a response by the end of the week, but as of Friday afternoon, it had not done so.

During a special session last year, the Alabama Legislature last year passed a law designed to shield workers who did not want to get vaccinated – even if their employers were subject to federal mandates. The law provides for workers to claim exemptions for medical or religious reasons and requires companies to give them the benefit of the doubt that those claims are sincere.

The law set up an appeals process, which has been little-used. According to the Alabama Department of Labor, administrative law judges have reviewed only 67 cases, granting 47 exemptions on religious grounds and 12 for medical reasons. In the other eight cases, department spokeswoman Tara Hutchison told FOX10 News, the employees filed their appeals too late.

State Sen. Chris Elliott (R-Daphne) said the small number of cases shows the law is working as intended.

“What you’re seeing is companies understanding that because of this statute, they can’t make this requirement,” he said.

Dasinger said the law appears to be well-meaning, but he added that it puts the burden on employees to take the matter to court if a Labor Department administrative law judge rules against them or a company refuses to comply with the ruling.

“In theory, it would be great if it worked,” he said. “However, it has absolutely no teeth because there is no penalty for not abiding by the law. It just doesn’t make sense to have a law with no penalties.”

Elliott said he intentionally avoided prescribing specific penalties.

“I didn’t want to do that on purpose because if you put a fine or fee in there, I was worried that you would have an employer make a conscious decision to say, ‘We’ll just pay the fine and move on,’” he said.

Regardless of enforcement mechanisms, Elliott’s law does not affect the fired Austal workers and employees of other companies who lost their jobs before the statute took effect. Austal, Mobile’s largest industrial employer, imposed its vaccination requirement as the Biden administration was fighting to require many businesses to do so.

An Austal memo provided by Dasinger indicates that the company lifted it vaccination and testing requirements for all employees as of March 31. But he said his clients could not return to the company without applying as newly hired workers, without their seniority and other benefits.

Grand Bay resident Justin Stewart, a married father of six who worked for three years as a quality control inspector, recalled getting the shot ultimatum. Despite the edict, he said, he showed up for work on Oct. 27 for his normal shift. He said the company had installed badge scanners outside the parking lot and posted police officers so unvaccinated workers couldn’t even get on the property.

“I felt betrayed, and I felt like I was just thrown away like a piece of trash or a piece of lint,” he said.

Niki Crenshaw said she and her husband had just bought a new home when Austal required its workers to get vaccinated. She said it was one of hardest decisions her family has had to make.

“It never even began to be easy, but to know, as my husband said, we cannot properly raise our family if we don’t stand for what we believe in and follow our convictions,” she said.

