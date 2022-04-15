Dauphin Island adds beach warning flags ahead of summer season

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - Flying high above Dauphin Island’s Public Beach is a new safety measure that the island hopes will save lives.

It is a beach flag warning system and it is similar to what other areas on the Gulf Coast use and visitors to the island are taking notice.

“It’s about time, thank you for putting it up finally, that was my honest opinion,” said Kay Wilson.

“I definitely think it’s a good idea,” said Jean Folsom. “People don’t realize how dangerous this kind of thing can be.”

The flags are new this month and they are currently in four places on the island.

Depending on the conditions they will fly green, yellow, red, double red or purple flags

“A lot of times the simplest things are the best things,” said Troy Gorlott, Dauphin Island Public Safety Supervisor. “This is something as soon as you pull into the parking lot or pull on the island you can see and know that red means bad, yellow means warning, and green means good.”

The National Weather Service says rip currents are the number one weather related cause of death along the Northern Gulf Coast.

Just this week, three swimmers nearly drowned in the water off Dauphin Island.

The new flags are just part of a layered approach to keeping visitors safe.

“We also utilize flashing signs and we’re also going to increase beach patrols this year to kind of inform people from out of town to say hey this is what a rip current looks like and measures to keep them safe while they’re out here having a good time,” Gorlott said.

While people love the safety precautions they hope visitors follow the flags and know what each color means.

“Just need to make sure that they understand what the red flag is, it’s not an Alabama flag or University of Alabama or something like that,” Folsom said.

