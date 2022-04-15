DI authorities: Teen airlifted to hospital after being rescued from rip current has died
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teenage girl airlifted to a Mobile hospital Wednesday after being caught in a rip current of Dauphin Island has died.
Dauphin Island authorities confirm Friday that the girl succumbed at University Hospital .
She was one of three swimmers rescued from a rip current off Dauphin Island on Wednesday.
