DI authorities: Teen airlifted to hospital after being rescued from rip current has died

Beachgoers in our area on alert for the threat of rip currents
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teenage girl airlifted to a Mobile hospital Wednesday after being caught in a rip current of Dauphin Island has died.

Dauphin Island authorities confirm Friday that the girl succumbed at University Hospital .

She was one of three swimmers rescued from a rip current off Dauphin Island on Wednesday.

