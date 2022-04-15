Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate!
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The celebration of the century comes alive in Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate! This monumental ice-skating spectacular returns to Pensacola playing five fun-filled performances at the Pensacola Bay Center from April 15-17, 2022.
WHEN: Friday, April 15 7:00 PM
Saturday, April 16 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM
Sunday, April 17 2:00 PM
WHERE: Pensacola Bay Center – 201 East Gregory St. Pensacola, FL 32502
TICKETS: Family friendly ticket pricing available – tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com
or in-person at the venue box office.
*Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.
Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.