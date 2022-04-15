The celebration of the century comes alive in Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate! This monumental ice-skating spectacular returns to Pensacola playing five fun-filled performances at the Pensacola Bay Center from April 15-17, 2022.

WHEN: Friday, April 15 7:00 PM

Saturday, April 16 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, April 17 2:00 PM

WHERE: Pensacola Bay Center – 201 East Gregory St. Pensacola, FL 32502

TICKETS: Family friendly ticket pricing available – tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com

or in-person at the venue box office.

*Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

