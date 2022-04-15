Easter at Refuge Church

The following information was provided by Refuge Church:

Refuge Church is ready to take the City of Refuge and point it to the God of Refuge. This Easter Season, we will be celebrating the risen Savior, Jesus Christ. We are praying that through our outreaches, events, and services people’s lives will be transformed by the power of Jesus’ sacrifice. So come on out and celebrate with us because there is a Savior For The City!

April 15th (Tonight) - A 1-hour family communion service at 6:30pm -7:30pm at Refuge Church.

April 16th - 8,000 Egg hunt, free food, inflatables, giveaways, and fun! (11am-1pm at Refuge Church)

April 17th - Bring your friends & family for a special service at 10am at Refuge.

A smaller egg hunt after service for the kids.

April 17th – 5pm – Refuge Church Espanol Grand Opening. Egg Hunt, Inflatables, Food.

They are also on Facebook and Instragam:

https://www.facebook.com/refugechurchmobile/

https://www.instagram.com/refugechurchmobile/

Spanish Campus: https://www.facebook.com/refugemobilees

Spanish Campus: https://www.instagram.com/refugechurchespanol/

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.