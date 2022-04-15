Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Easter at Refuge Church

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information was provided by Refuge Church:

Refuge Church is ready to take the City of Refuge and point it to the God of Refuge. This Easter Season, we will be celebrating the risen Savior, Jesus Christ. We are praying that through our outreaches, events, and services people’s lives will be transformed by the power of Jesus’ sacrifice. So come on out and celebrate with us because there is a Savior For The City!

April 15th (Tonight) - A 1-hour family communion service at 6:30pm -7:30pm at Refuge Church.

April 16th - 8,000 Egg hunt, free food, inflatables, giveaways, and fun! (11am-1pm at Refuge Church)

April 17th - Bring your friends & family for a special service at 10am at Refuge.

A smaller egg hunt after service for the kids.

April 17th 5pm – Refuge Church Espanol Grand Opening. Egg Hunt, Inflatables, Food.

They are also on Facebook and Instragam:

https://www.facebook.com/refugechurchmobile/

https://www.instagram.com/refugechurchmobile/

Spanish Campus: https://www.facebook.com/refugemobilees

Spanish Campus: https://www.instagram.com/refugechurchespanol/

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Recipe: Hibachi Soul Bowl
Hibachi Soul Bowl with Crav’N Da Flava
Take a ride with Gulf Coast Water Rentals
Take a ride with Gulf Coast Water Rentals
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Veterans Administration Update
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Veterans Administration Update
Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate!
Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate!