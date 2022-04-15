Easter weekend forecast

(WALA) - We have a level 1 marginal risk for severe storms Saturday, followed by a level 2 slight risk for severe storms possible Easter Sunday. Sunday’s round may be a more significant threat, though conditions are not particularly favorable for tornadoes based on the current forecast.

Clouds hang around overnight, and we may see a little patchy fog. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-60s. Saturday starts off quiet, with an increase in clouds by midmorning. Storms will develop over the inland spots by late morning and will track south into the I-10 corridor by mid-afternoon. We have a marginal risk of severe storms. The primary threats will be small hail and thunderstorms with damaging winds. The threat of storms ends by early evening.

A more impressive round of storms is possible on Easter Sunday. We have expect another batch of storm activity to track down from the north. We will see a more likely threat of gusty winds and larger hail. Isolated tornadoes are also possible. The storms are most likely Sunday afternoon through mid-evening. A surface front moves through early Monday. This will bring in a drier airmass and cooler nighttime temperatures through late next week.

Stay up to date with the FOX10 Weather App! Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.