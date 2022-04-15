Advertise With Us
Easter weekend forecast

By Jason Smith
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - We have a level 1 marginal risk for severe storms Saturday, followed by a level 2 slight risk for severe storms possible Easter Sunday. Sunday’s round may be a more significant threat, though conditions are not particularly favorable for tornadoes based on the current forecast.

Clouds hang around overnight, and we may see a little patchy fog. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-60s. Saturday starts off quiet, with an increase in clouds by midmorning. Storms will develop over the inland spots by late morning and will track south into the I-10 corridor by mid-afternoon. We have a marginal risk of severe storms. The primary threats will be small hail and thunderstorms with damaging winds. The threat of storms ends by early evening.

A more impressive round of storms is possible on Easter Sunday. We have expect another batch of storm activity to track down from the north. We will see a more likely threat of gusty winds and larger hail. Isolated tornadoes are also possible. The storms are most likely Sunday afternoon through mid-evening. A surface front moves through early Monday. This will bring in a drier airmass and cooler nighttime temperatures through late next week.

