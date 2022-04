Crav’N Da Flava stops by Studio 10 to cook up some of their delicious hibachi food! Jalisa Maria is making a pineapple bowl with filet mignon, chicken, shrimp, fried rice, and Yum Yum sauce.

Crav’N Da Flava is a food truck serving hibachi-style food and Southern soul food. To stay up to date on the food truck’s locations, follow them on Facebook here.

