Local girl still alive on FOX’s Master Chef Junior

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A local girl is still in the running on Season 8 of Master Chef Junior. Bay Minette’s Starla Chapman has survived four weeks in the high stakes cooking competition as she seeks to beat out nearly a dozen other young chefs vying for the title and a prize package that includes $100,000.

Starla finished in the top three last week -- and is just getting started. Pearl & Addie’s in Bay Minette packed once again for her weekly watch party -- as friends and family proudly watch Starla do her thing.

This week -- it was boys against girls -- as they threw a baby shower for host Christina Tosi and friends -- all of whom are pregnant.

“This one was pretty hard -- seeing as we had to make enough for about 40 different women,” recalled Starla.

“Seeing it all put together and going back and looking at some of the things -- you are like wait a minute... That did happen. So it’s cool to see it all playing out and getting to experience it with family and friends,” said DeAndra Chapman, Starla’s mom.

But this week -- they’re also cheering on fellow Season 8 Chef -- A’Dan Lisaula -- visiting on spring break from Atlanta.

“We all still keep in touch so it’s a good experience,” said A’Dan. “It’s different because I’m usually the only one in the friends group who knows how to cook. And I’m usually the one who knows all about it -- but when you are talking to someone -- you’re like finally -- thank you someone who knows about this stuff.”

Chicken, salmon and a couple of desserts later -- both Starla and A’Dan escape elimination -- staying alive in the competition to cook another week!

“This week it was hard -- I had to cook and it couldn’t be raw and I had to serve it to pregnant ladies. So it was a big chance I could have gotten sent home and I thank God that I didn’t,” said A’Dan.

“It’s definitely nerve-wracking because we’ve got to keep going. Some weeks are hard... Some weeks may seem easier, but in your mind you have to keep going and it’s only going to get harder,” said Starla.

Both are now in the top 11. Master Chef Junior airs Thursday at 7 p.m. -- right here on FOX 10.

