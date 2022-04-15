Macbook, Apple watches and more: The state wants to seize property of former Prichard Water Board manager

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A big screen TV, Apple watches, a MacBook and more. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office wants to keep some of those things it confiscated from Nia Bradley.

She’s the former Prichard Water Board Manager who’s accused of illegally spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on extravagant trips and luxury goods.

Some of those items turned up during a February raid of her and her husband’s house in Semmes.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office filed a complaint in circuit court. It initiated a forfeiture of some of the items taken from her house that day.

Here’s the list and an estimated cost of each item:

Dyson Vacuums (2) - $500-$800 each

Bighorn safe (2)- $900 each

Kouboo wicker hamper- $250

Stainless steel Knife Set- $200

Bluetooth Speaker- $250

Sonos Arc Soundsbars (2)- $900 each

Overlay trays (2)- $30-$100 each

Safe by Sentry safe- $200

Apple watches (2)- $650 each

iPad Air- $650

Samsung Tablet- $650

Samsung book cover keyboard for Tablet- $85

Samsung 85″ TV- $2,000

Pulse Oximeter- $300

Gourmet fry cart- $150

MacBook- $1,300

In its complaint, the DA’s office also left room to add more seized items it said is currently at the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office storage facility. All of it, the DA’s office said was illegally purchased with board funds.

It’s unclear what the DA’s office will do with the items if a judge grants the forfeiture.

Nia and Anthony Bradley were arrested on theft charges and both are out on bond. Nia is under house arrest.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.