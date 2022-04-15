Advertise With Us
Massive boat launch now open in Baldwin County

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A new massive boat launch in Baldwin County is now open on the Intracoastal Waterway.

The $17 million park near Orange Beach has six boat ramps capable of launching the largest trailered boat and the ability to park nearly 200 vehicles with trailers.

The project was paid for with GOMESA money.

Gov. Kay Ivey said she will be attending the grand opening on April 28.

