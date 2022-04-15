Massive boat launch now open in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A new massive boat launch in Baldwin County is now open on the Intracoastal Waterway.

The $17 million park near Orange Beach has six boat ramps capable of launching the largest trailered boat and the ability to park nearly 200 vehicles with trailers.

The project was paid for with GOMESA money.

Gov. Kay Ivey said she will be attending the grand opening on April 28.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.