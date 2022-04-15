Mild and dry start to Good Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a mild and dry start to the day as we kick off this Good Friday. We’ll see a nice mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon but we should get through the next 24 hours rain free. Highs will climb to the low 80s this afternoon, but the air gets muggy again with clouds blanketing the sky overnight with a low in the mid 60s. The weekend will see rain and storms returning to the Gulf Coast, both Saturday and Easter Sunday. For now, the biggest threat for rain will come during the day Saturday and will track South. Hail and gusty winds will be the main threats with the stronger storms. Overnight conditions dry out and Easter morning should be ok with another rain chance coming Sunday night. Next week will be much drier and cooler.

