Mobile PD: Shooting victim sustains life-threatening injuries

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting today on Cloverdale Drive, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police say officers responded to the 900 block of Cloverdale Drive in reference to shots fired. “At this time, we can confirm one adult male sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound,” the MPD said via Twitter.

The victim has been transported to a local hospital.

Police said this is an active investigation.

