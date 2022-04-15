Mobile Police looking to add more quality officers and dispatchers after recent raises increase starting pay

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Just last week the Mobile Police Department swore in 19 new officers but they’d like that number to be even higher.

“I would love to have 30 people in every class,” said Public Safety Recruiting Director Tony McCarron.

With the city’s commitment to cutting back on violent crime, public safety is constantly looking for quality officers to replace those lost to attrition.

“We’ve got the best police officers in the southeast,” said McCarron. “We lose officers because every other entity comes here to cherry-pick who they want.”

After the recent pay increase, the starting pay for a Mobile Police Officer is just over $49,000 which is up from $32,000 a few years ago. The pay is even higher for those with a degree. There’s also a $5,200 incentive for graduating from the 20-week police academy.

“Getting through the academy is an extremely tough ordeal and that’s why it takes the right people to be selected to join our team,” added McCarron.

Public Safety Recruiting Director Tony McCarron says they’re also looking to fill 12 to 15 dispatcher jobs. They are the first responders who really put things in motion.

“Dispatchers are the first key to in any call,” said McCarron. “They’re the first step in any kind of response.”

McCarron says for both jobs they’re looking for strong candidates who are looking to serve the community, and they want to start with those who are already invested in the city.

“We would love to have buy-in from our young people here,” added McCarron. “Young men and women here who are looking for a stable great career.”

McCarron did also mention that they’re also looking for officers and dispatchers from other departments as well as those who left MPD in good standing. If you’re interested in applying for either of these jobs you can call or text him at 251-554-2298 to start the process.

