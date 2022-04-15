Okaloosa County authorities identify body found along Shoal river

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The body of a man found in trees along the Shoal River off Highway 393 near Dorcas Monday has been identified as 27-year-old Colby Wilcher, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The OCSO is investigating Wilcher’s death as suspicious after an autopsy revealed he had suffered a gunshot wound.

Wilcher had been reported missing out of Holt by a family member in January. The last known post on Wilcher’s Facebook account took place Feb. 9.

Anyone with information on Wilcher is asked to call the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile application

