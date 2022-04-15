Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Okaloosa County authorities identify body found along Shoal river

A body was found in this area along the Shoal River off Highway 393 near Dorcas in Okaloosa...
A body was found in this area along the Shoal River off Highway 393 near Dorcas in Okaloosa County, Fla.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The body of a man found in trees along the Shoal River off Highway 393 near Dorcas Monday has been identified as 27-year-old Colby Wilcher, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The OCSO is investigating Wilcher’s death as suspicious after an autopsy revealed he had suffered a gunshot wound.

Wilcher had been reported missing out of Holt by a family member in January. The last known post on Wilcher’s Facebook account took place Feb. 9.

Anyone with information on Wilcher is asked to call the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile application

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alabama’s unemployment rate reaches record low
Orange Beach police warn motorists about towing business
Bay Minette's Starla Chapman still in the running on Master Chef Junior Season 8.
Local girl still alive on FOX’s Master Chef Junior
Boat launch at Intracoastal Waterway has unofficial opening Thursday
Massive boat launch now open in Baldwin County