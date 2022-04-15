Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Orange Beach police warn motorists about towing business

(WJHG)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The Orange Beach Police Department has taken to social media to warn motorists about an alleged scam.

The OBPD warns against using a wrecker company by the name of of Earl’s Towing Service.

On Facebook, the department says, “They claim to have a business in Orange Beach, but they do not have a business license in Orange Beach and it has been reported that they are operating and overcharging individuals in the community. If you need a wrecker service, please feel free to contact dispatch for a list of local companies. 251-981-9777.”

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bay Minette's Starla Chapman still in the running on Master Chef Junior Season 8.
Local girl still alive on FOX’s Master Chef Junior
Boat launch at Intracoastal Waterway has unofficial opening Thursday
Massive boat launch now open in Baldwin County
MasterChef Junior viewing party with Starla Chapman
Macbook, Apple watches and more: The state wants to seize property of former Prichard Water Board manager