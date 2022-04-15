Orange Beach police warn motorists about towing business

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The Orange Beach Police Department has taken to social media to warn motorists about an alleged scam.

The OBPD warns against using a wrecker company by the name of of Earl’s Towing Service.

On Facebook, the department says, “They claim to have a business in Orange Beach, but they do not have a business license in Orange Beach and it has been reported that they are operating and overcharging individuals in the community. If you need a wrecker service, please feel free to contact dispatch for a list of local companies. 251-981-9777.”

