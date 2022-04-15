Recipe: Whole Fish Baked in Salt Crust

Recipe courtesy Rouses Markets/ Chef Nino

INGREDIENTS:

1 3-pound box of kosher salt (Do not use fine grained salt; the crust will not “hold”)

STEPS:

Preheat the oven to 425ºF.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the kosher salt with the egg whites. Mix together until combined. The texture will be similar to wet beach sand.

Line a large rimmed sheet pan with a piece of parchment paper.

Remove the fish from the refrigerator and rinse it with cool water. Pat it completely dry, inside and out, with paper towels. Place the fish on the parchment-lined sheet pan.

Season the fish cavity with salt, cayenne and freshly ground black pepper. Add the sprigs of fresh herbs and 3 or 4 slices of fresh lemon to the cavity. Rub the outside of the fish with a teaspoon or so of olive oil.

Using your hands to scoop the salt-egg white mixture, rub the fish with the mixture until it is completely covered. The salt-egg white mixture will make direct contact with the fish’s skin and should create a covering that is about ½-inch thick. Pat the crust all over to make sure it’s intact and sturdy, and that every bit of the fish is covered. This way, when the crust bakes it makes an airtight surface that keeps in the moisture.

Place the pan in the center of the preheated oven and roast for 25 minutes. The crust will become a light golden brown, especially around the edges, and it will have completely hardened.

Remove from the oven and let rest for about 20 minutes (it will stay warm for up to an hour).

When ready to serve, use a small hammer, the back of a chef’s knife or another kitchen tool to crack the salt crust, which will have become hard during the roasting. Break the crust off in pieces until the fish is entirely revealed. Discard all pieces of the salt crust.