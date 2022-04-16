5 injured in head-on collision in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - An argument about directions may have been one of the factors contributing to a head-on collision that injured five people and shut down Alabama 59 for several hours Friday night, according to the Foley Police Department.

One of the victims, a 16-year-old girl, was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital, authorities said.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Friday at Alabama 59 and Keller Road where a 2020 Dodge Charger northbound on US Highway 59 crossed the median into the southbound traffic lanes near Old Time Pottery and hit a 2019 Volvo XC90 SUV head-on, police said.

According to investigators, the driver of the Charger said she was distracted by an argument with her male passenger about directions, but neither party remembers why they crossed the median.

The occupants of the Dodge Charger, who are from Staunton, Ill., were taken to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and treated for minor injuries. The occupants of the Volvo were a man, his wife and their 16-year-old daughter from Mobile. The husband and wife in the Volvo SUV were treated and released for minor injuries while their daughter was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola for further evaluation. No injuries appeared to be life threatening, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing and charges could be pending on the driver and passenger of the Charger for DUI and marijuana possession, police said.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.