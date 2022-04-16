Advertise With Us
Armed robber who left bandana at crime scene gets life sentence

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An armed robber who left his bandana at the scene of the crime got a mandatory life sentence, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Herbert Hosea held a store clerk at the Family Dollar on North Broad Street at gunpoint in 2018. He got away.

However, a few months later, DNA testing on the bandana ultimately linked him to the crime.

