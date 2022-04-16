Bird watching cruise brings out people to Five Rivers Delta Center

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - On the water, under clear blue skies, it was a birder’s dream on Saturday.

David Walton and his wife one of about two dozen who came out for the 90-minute Delta Discovery Tour. It was a chance to see birds and explore the area by water.

“It was really great, we saw a lot of different birds and learned a lot, we had some great experts around to help identify things for us,” Walton said. “Besides that, it was just beautiful being out today.”

“I was the designated spotter and bird nerd on this cruise,” said Kathy Hicks, an educator at the Five Rivers Delta Resource Center.

The birding cruise was in partnership with Five Rivers Delta Resource Center and Blakely State Park.

“We were fortunate enough to see a couple of birds nesting today, Great Blue Heron and an Osprey as well as some Herons and Egrets and we saw an alligator which is always fun,” Hicks said.

The cruise was meant to take advantage of the annual spring bird migration. They do cruises like this about six times a year with the next one scheduled for May.

“I think people had a great time,” Hicks said. “I do wish there had been more birds you know birds can go wherever they want. They have wings they fly.”

For information on how to join the next cruise, click here: https://www.blakeleypark.com/Things-to-Do/Events

