Easter weekend forecast

(WALA) - Parts of our area are in a level 2 slight risk for severe storms today and again on Easter Sunday. We have the risk for thunderstorms with gusty winds, hail, and a few isolated tornadoes.

Storms will track south into the I-10 corridor by midafternoon and evening today. We have a marginal risk of severe storms closer to the coast. The primary threats will be hail and thunderstorms with damaging winds. The threat of storms ends by early evening.

A more impressive round of storms is possible on Easter Sunday. We have expect another batch of storm activity to track down from the north. We will see a more likely threat of gusty winds and larger hail. Isolated tornadoes are also possible. The storms are most likely Sunday afternoon through midevening. A surface front moves through early Monday. This will bring in a drier airmass and cooler nighttime temperatures through late next week.

