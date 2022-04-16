Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Easter weekend forecast

By Jason Smith
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - Parts of our area are in a level 2 slight risk for severe storms today and again on Easter Sunday. We have the risk for thunderstorms with gusty winds, hail, and a few isolated tornadoes.

Storms will track south into the I-10 corridor by midafternoon and evening today. We have a marginal risk of severe storms closer to the coast. The primary threats will be hail and thunderstorms with damaging winds. The threat of storms ends by early evening.

A more impressive round of storms is possible on Easter Sunday. We have expect another batch of storm activity to track down from the north. We will see a more likely threat of gusty winds and larger hail. Isolated tornadoes are also possible. The storms are most likely Sunday afternoon through midevening. A surface front moves through early Monday. This will bring in a drier airmass and cooler nighttime temperatures through late next week.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Afternoon Weather Update for Saturday April 16, 2022 from FOX10 News
Afternoon Weather Update for Saturday April 16, 2022 from FOX10 News
Morning Weather Update for Saturday April 16, 2022
Potential for severe thunderstorms
Morning Weather Update for Saturday April 16, 2022
Morning Weather Update for Saturday April 16, 2022
Today's Outlook for Friday Evening April 15, 2022 from FOX10 News
Easter weekend forecast