Lovable Easter bunnies, why you should think twice before adopting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hold your horses…or rabbits? Entering Easter weekend, breeders warn families not to buy a bunny on impulse.

One Daphne breeder said it’s common to gift children with bunnies around Easter, but they require a lot more attention than most expect. After all, they are animals, not toys.

“I would not just hand a bunny to somebody who wanted one for Easter,” said Melissa Lambert, registered rabbit breeder.

Lambert is the founder of Lambert’s Lovable Lops in Daphne. She transformed her garage into what she calls a bunny sanctuary, where she breeds and rescues lovable fur balls.

However, she warned that they are more than just a furry face.

“I know people see them cute in little pet stores, and they think ‘oh my gosh, this will be easy let’s just bring it home,’” she said. “But you get home, and then you’re like now what? How do I house it? What do I feed it?”

Lambert said protein and fiber are necessary for a rabbit’s diet, not just carrots, which is a common myth. Groom them regularly and give them plenty of space to play. Don’t keep them penned up all day.

Most of all, make sure your family is prepared to add another member.

“It’s a huge commitment,” she said. “I’m not sure why people look at a rabbit and think it can live in a cage and it doesn’t take much care. They’re not a toy. They are going to be a part of your family, and if you can’t do that, go get a stuffed bunny.”

But if people can commit, she said they will bring “hoppiness.”

“The joy of having one near is unmatched,” she said.

Lambert also added if a family has done their research and is ready for a furry friend, she has many up for adoption or fostering. Click here to visit Lambert’s Lovable Lops.

