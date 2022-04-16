Potential for severe thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi there! I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

Starting off this morning, we’re tracking spotty showers along the Gulf Coast. Heading into this afternoon, we’ll see mainly cloud cover with some peaks of sunshine. Daytime highs will still manage to warm up into the upper-70s and the lower-to-mid 80s. Rain chances really begin to ramp up this afternoon. We are looking at the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. The main risks include heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds. The tornado threat is almost non-existent. These thunderstorms will linger heading into Saturday night. Any outdoor plans for the second half of today might want to be moved indoors.

Heading into Easter Sunday, the rain potential continues. The good news - the morning is looking nice! Any outdoor easter egg hunts should have the green light. Some spotty showers ARE still possible, so just keep a close eye on the radar. Most of the scattered thunderstorms don’t move in until the second half of the day. There is a threat of stronger storms continuing into tomorrow as well, with the risks being heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail.

Heading into the workweek, sunshine returns! We will see a stretch of sunny and warm days heading into next weekend.

Have a great Easter!

