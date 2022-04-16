Prichard business fire being investigated as arson

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -A Prichard business that went up in flames this week, is now being investigated as an arson.

Al’s Tires on St. Stephens Road was engulfed in flames Wednesday night, leaving behind nothing but ashes.

The owner, Beatrice King, tells FOX10 News she has an idea who’s responsible.

King says this isn’t only a loss for her but the entire community.

And that it’s only a matter of time before the person responsible is caught.

“It was hate. This not love, this not anger, this hate. Only a hateful person would do this,” King said.

The state fire marshal confirmed Friday that the fire is being investigated as an arson.

Leaving King asking the question of why?

“It was going through my mind this can’t be real. It just was...why?” King asked. “What went wrong? What happened, that was my first thing. I know it wasn’t nothing malignant on my part.”

King’s daughter Calandra Smith feels someone may have done this in anger.

“In shock, just disbelief. My daddy’s building, business has been here for like 60 years,” Smith said. “And just for them just to go through this extreme just to burn it all the way down cause you mad at my momma or whomever, it’s just wrong, just evil.”

As they work to rebuild and start from scratch King says this is only a minor setback.

“I just want the community to come together with me to bring this back. This was a legend. Albert Lee Rogers was the one and only founder of this place. It’s no other Al but him,” King said.

Prichard officials did not release any other details on the fire.

