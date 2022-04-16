Tax Day is April 18th. What should you look out for?

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re just a few days away from Tax Day. April 15th is usually Tax Day, but due to the emancipation holiday, it’s been moved to Monday.

Charles Hubbard in Mobile has had a busy season helping people navigate their taxes. He says in regard to refunds, it’s been so far, so good for the IRS.

“The number one question is always, when am I going to get my refund? The IRS has pretty much been on time this year. I’ve been a little bit surprised, but the IRS, they certainly have their challenges, and they’re facing their hurdles this year,” Hubbard said.

One of those hurdles is the third COVID stimulus which most people received in March of 2021. But if you didn’t, there’s an opportunity to get it this year.

It’s challenges like that and the child tax credit that have people paying closer attention to their accounts.

Another hurdle is scams. Hubbard says rest assured, if the IRS wants to get in touch with you, they’ll do it in a secure way.

“If the IRS needs to get in contact with you, they’re going to do it through the mail. You’re going to receive a very official-looking letter. They’re going to give you plenty of time to respond to that letter. But they don’t email you and they don’t just call you out of the blue,” Hubbard said.

The IRS does have a free file option on their website to save you some cash if you decide to file on your own.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.