What’s behind these orange tags at Fairhope gas station

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Competing gas stations at Highway 48 and 181 in Fairhope. The price for regular at both -- $3.85 per gallon.

“It is what it is -- you just deal with it,” said one man.

“It’s not great -- but it could be worse. At least it is going down some. It’s worse over in Foley and especially in Orange Beach,” said one man.

But since Thursday -- the Murphy USA Station has been unable to sale medium grade. Orange tags posted on each pump by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries.

Several posts on social media -- flooded with people saying they believed they were being overpriced.

“Stealing from people.”

“I KNEW something was wrong.”

“This needs to be investigated,” -- just a few of the comments.

To get the bottom of it -- we reached out to the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries: While she couldn’t disclose the details -- Weights and Measures Division Director Stacy Boshell tells FOX 10 News:

“The problem was not a price or dispenser issue only the 89 grade. Once the issue is resolved the release of the product may be granted through weights and measures if all current regulations are satisfied.”

Meanwhile, just like the price at the pump -- competition can be fickle -- especially when supply becomes a factor. Because of the issues they’re having at the Murphy Station -- it’s having a ripple effect at the gas station across the street -- where they are having trouble keeping up with the influx in demand.

The state went on to say this is standard protocol for the department regarding fuel quality and when it comes to complaints -- they receive them daily -- and investigate each and every one.

“Yeah... It needs to be looked at to make sure everything works the way it’s supposed to because it’s easy to move something up or down -- you know,” said one man.

