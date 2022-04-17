Annual sunrise Easter service at the U.S.S. Battleship

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The faithful turning out for an Easter Sunrise Service with the bay as a backdrop.

The Sunday service was Government Street Baptist’s 52nd annual Easter Mass at the U.S.S. Battleship.

“We had some singing and some reading of scriptures and prayers,” said Brooks Alexander, Education Pastor at Government Street Baptist.

About a hundred people showing up for the 6:30 A.M. service.

Sunrise services have been going on around the world for hundreds of years with the first in the United States dating back to the 1700.

Now yearly, thousands around the world gather to praise the resurrection.

This year, the weather holding off just enough for the tradition to continue in Mobile.

“We were pleased that we had no rain and the weather was very nice and beautiful,” Alexander said. “We had an excellent turnout, a great number of people that came and joined the service today.”

