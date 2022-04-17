Advertise With Us
Annual sunrise Easter service at the U.S.S. Battleship

Easter service at the Battleship
Easter service at the Battleship(FOX10 News)
By Tyler Fingert
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The faithful turning out for an Easter Sunrise Service with the bay as a backdrop.

The Sunday service was Government Street Baptist’s 52nd annual Easter Mass at the U.S.S. Battleship.

“We had some singing and some reading of scriptures and prayers,” said Brooks Alexander, Education Pastor at Government Street Baptist.

About a hundred people showing up for the 6:30 A.M. service.

Sunrise services have been going on around the world for hundreds of years with the first in the United States dating back to the 1700.

Now yearly, thousands around the world gather to praise the resurrection.

This year, the weather holding off just enough for the tradition to continue in Mobile.

“We were pleased that we had no rain and the weather was very nice and beautiful,” Alexander said. “We had an excellent turnout, a great number of people that came and joined the service today.”

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

