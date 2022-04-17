Advertise With Us
Family raising awareness to locate missing Saraland man

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Family and friends gathered at the City Hall Plaza in Saraland for a cookout in hopes of finding James Bernard White.

White, 79, has been missing since March 18 and was seen wearing a blue shirt and pants.

Reginald White described the kind of man his brother is as “clean-cut.”

“Bernard was an outgoing person. He was in the military for about 12 to 14 years. He was dedicated, committed, clean cut,” Reginald White said. “He was a guy that never got in trouble. He was always helping people out. So, he’s not a guy who’s -- never been locked up, never been on drugs. He was just a clean-cut guy.”

Anyone who has seen James Bernard White is asked to contact the Saraland, Prichard or Chickasaw police departments; or Reginald White at 251-447-5929.

