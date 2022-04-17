Mobile Police release 2021 crime report, numbers show increase in violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s certainly been an active four months for officers, and they’re hoping it’s not as active as last year.

Mobile Police released their annual crime report from 2021, and according to Chief Paul Prine, those numbers show a “remarkable uptick” in violent crime. Homicides, rapes, robberies, and aggravated assaults were all on the rise.

Statistics dating back to 2011 give citizens a glimpse to how crime in Mobile has risen and fallen the past 10 years.

Right off the bat, Chief Prine wrote in the report, “It was apparent that violent crime trended up nationwide in 2021. Mobile seeing a record number of 51 criminal homicides and up more than 18% in violent crimes.”

Last year’s 51 homicides unfortunately outdid 2020′s 46, and it more than doubled the all-time low, with 23 from 2015. Of those 51, Mobile Police said 44 have been cleared.

Robberies compared to 2020 increased at nearly 10%, and Mobile Police reported 254 more aggravated assault cases.

However, there were some downward trends.

Mobile saw 253 less burglaries than 2020 and 753 less larcenies. The deadliest month last year, July.

Chief Prine concluded in his address, “We have much work to do in reducing our violent crime rate...together we are one Mobile.”

The report also states the city crime was overall down 6.6%, which can be only attributed to the decrease in larcenies and burglaries.

To see the full report, click here.

