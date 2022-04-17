Parts of our area are in a level 2 slight risk for severe storms on this Easter Sunday. We have the risk for t-storms with gusty winds, hail, and a few isolated tornadoes.

Storms will track south into the I-10 corridor by late-afternoon and evening Sunday. We have a marginal risk of severe storms over the Panhandle. The primary threats will be hail and thunderstorms with damaging winds. The threat of storms continues after sunset and could linger into the early morning hours. Like yesterday, we expect another batch of storm activity to track down from the north. We will see a more likely threat of gusty winds and larger hail. Isolated tornadoes are also possible. A surface front moves through early Monday. This will bring in a drier airmass and cooler nighttime temperatures through late next week.

From NWS Mobile: Another round of severe weather is expected across the region on Easter Sunday. There could be some isolated to scattered storms develop across the area by late morning, but both coverage and intensity of the storms is expected to increase in the afternoon and evening hours. The main threats with any of the stronger storms that may develop will again be damaging winds and at least quarter-size (perhaps slightly larger) hail. An isolated tornado or two is possible as well. Have a severe weather safety plan and know where to go when warnings are issued!

