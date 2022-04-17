Strong storms possible again Sunday

(WALA) - Hi there! I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

Starting off this morning, we were tracking spotty showers along the Gulf Coast. This afternoon cloud cover hung around with some peaks of sunshine. Daytime highs still managed to warm up into the upper 70s and the lower to-mid 80s. Rain chances really began to ramp up this afternoon. Some of the thunderstorms were stronger, with many areas reporting hail. A funnel cloud was also reported in Thomasville, Ala., by EMA officials.

Heading into Easter Sunday, the rain potential continues. The good news -- the morning is looking nice! Any outdoor Easter egg hunts should have the green light. Some spotty showers are still possible, so just keep a close eye on the radar. Most of the scattered thunderstorms don’t move in until the second half of the day. The main risks include heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds. The tornado threat is low, but still possible. Make sure to have a way to get emergency alerts. The best timing for stronger storms begins after 3 p.m.

Make sure to download the new FOX10 weather app to have the latest interactive radar and futurecast, all in the palm of your hand!

Heading into the workweek, sunshine returns! We will see a stretch of sunny and warm days heading into next weekend.

Have a great Easter!

Stay up to date with the FOX10 Weather App! Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.