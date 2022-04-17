Three homicides on Easter Sunday: Two killed in Prichard shooting, man who drove to ER shot dead in hospital parking lot

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three people are dead after two connected shootings on Easter Sunday in Prichard and Mobile.

The first deadly incident happened around 4 a.m. on Wilson Avenue in Prichard.

According to investigators, Justin Trotter, 24, and Romello Williams, 25, shot and killed each other. City spokesperson TJ Pettway said the two men were arguing and that led to a shootout.

About half an hour after that shooting, Mobile Police were called to an incident at University Hospital.

Investigators said Robert McMillan, 42, drove to the emergency room to check on his friend who was one of the Prichard homicide victims. Police said McMillan got into arguments with several people in the parking lot.

According to detectives, someone gray Hyundai Sonata got out of the car, shot McMillan, then ran away toward Stanton Road. McMillan died from his injuries.

FOX10 News reached out to University Hospital and received a statement.

“Early this morning, a person critically wounded in a shooting was taken to USA Health University Hospital,” said Gary Mans, a USA Health Spokesman. “Subsequently, a crowd of people known to the victim and the shooter gathered outside University Hospital and an argument began. One person shot another person and left the scene. We are cooperating with Mobile Police Department in their investigation.”

Anyone with information about the double homicide in Prichard is asked to call police there at 251-452-2211.

