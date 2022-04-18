10th Annual NAMI Walk in Mobile

NAMI Walk in Mobile is coming up this weekend. Help to raise awareness and funds to stomp out stigma related to mental illness. The event is in its 10th year in Mobile. It all takes place at Medal of Honor Park in Mobile on April 23, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Struggling with a mental illness or have a loved one who is? You are NOT alone! NAMI can help. Their education and support programs are offered at no cost to those in need by our dedicated volunteers. Contact NAMI today to learn more.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

