7th Annual ‘A Jazz Brunch’

The Jazz Studio, a program of The Mobile Big Band Society, Inc will host A Jazz Brunch on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Heron Lakes Country Club from 11a - 2p. Music will be provided by The Jazz Studio, Mobile’s Legendary Excelsior Band and TJS Musical Tribute Ensemble. Tickets are $35.00 available on Eventbrite(No tickets sales at door). A Jazz Brunch will spotlight the musical expertise of The Jazz Studio’s exceptional young musicians, under the direction of Mr. Hosea London and Mr. John Palensky. The Excelsior Band will perform with perfection the traditional Jazz generations of Mobilians have grown to love. The Musical Tribute Ensemble will wrap up the entertainment with a musician’s call. Musicians of all ages, in attendance, are invited to bring their instruments to join in an amazing Jam Session. Head Chef Chris, at Heron’s Lakes Country Club, has created a very special menu for A Jazz Brunch, one that promises to please the most discriminating taste buds. A cash bar will be serving Mimosas, Bloody Marys and a selection of Wines

