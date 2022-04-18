Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office administrative office closing to public during move

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office will be making a move this week.

As a result, the administrative office of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 310 Hand Ave. in Bay Minette will be closed to the public as of Wednesday. The new location will be at 320 N. Hoyle Ave. in Bay Minette.

Once the new office is open, the BCSO will send out a notice. If assistance is needed, call 251-937-0202.

Pistol permits can be obtained via internet or the Fairhope, Foley and Robertsdale office.

