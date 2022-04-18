Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office administrative office closing to public during move

Baldwin County Sheriff's Office logo
Baldwin County Sheriff's Office logo(Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office will be making a move this week.

As a result, the administrative office of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 310 Hand Ave. in Bay Minette will be closed to the public as of Wednesday. The new location will be at 320 N. Hoyle Ave. in Bay Minette.

Once the new office is open, the BCSO will send out a notice. If assistance is needed, call 251-937-0202.

Pistol permits can be obtained via internet or the Fairhope, Foley and Robertsdale office.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man dead, another critical after weekend Halls Mill Road crash
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Marcus Spanevelo
Suspect returned to Florida in Cassie Carli case
Rebekah Annabelle Bundrum
Daphne PD seeks missing teenager; have you seen her?