DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Police Department over the Easter weekend put word out about a missing teenager.

Rebekah Annabelle Bundrum, 16, left her home in Lake Forest Friday night. Police say she may be in the Gulf Shores area.

If you have information regarding Rebekah’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 251-620-0911.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.