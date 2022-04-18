Dry week for Mobile County’s spring breakers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a mild and cloudy morning on the Gulf Coast after a rowdy night of storms. The squall line that brought the storms moved offshore around midnight last night, and now a long dry stretch moves in. The sky clears around midday today, followed by the sunshine returning during the afternoon with lower humidity and breezy North winds. Expect highs to reach the upper 70s this afternoon but we could drop all the way down to the low 50s by dawn tomorrow. No signs of rain this week, but the air gets warmer and more humid by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.