Man dead, another critical after weekend Halls Mill Road crash

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash on Halls Mill Road over the Easter weekend claimed the life of one man and left another in critical condition.

The Mobile Police Department said it was about 5:37 p.m. Saturday when officers responded to the crash in the 2200 block of Halls Mill Road, where they found two unresponsive victims.

Police said the victims were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver, Jarvis Tunstall, 24, was later pronounced deceased at the hospital, police said. The other male driver, 40 years old, was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Two juvenile passengers, ages 11 and 15, are in stable condition, police said.

The MPD said its preliminary investigation revealed one vehicle was traveling south on Halls Mill Road when it vehicle crossed over into the northbound lane traffic, striking the second vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

