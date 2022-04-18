Mobile PD investigates after victim shot near Lyons Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the early morning hours today the Mobile Police Department responded to Mobile Infirmary where medical staff were treating a shooting victim.

Police said it was approximately 12:09 a.m. when officers responded. They learned the victim was walking near Lyons Street at Clay Street when an unknown subject began firing.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said this is an active investigation.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.