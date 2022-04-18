Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Mobile PD investigates after victim shot near Lyons Street

An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading police.(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the early morning hours today the Mobile Police Department responded to Mobile Infirmary where medical staff were treating a shooting victim.

Police said it was approximately 12:09 a.m. when officers responded. They learned the victim was walking near Lyons Street at Clay Street when an unknown subject began firing.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. 

Police said this is an active investigation.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man dead, another critical after weekend Halls Mill Road crash
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Marcus Spanevelo
Suspect returned to Florida in Cassie Carli case
Baldwin County Sheriff's Office logo
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office administrative office closing to public during move