Mobile PD investigates after victim shot near Lyons Street
Updated: 1 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the early morning hours today the Mobile Police Department responded to Mobile Infirmary where medical staff were treating a shooting victim.
Police said it was approximately 12:09 a.m. when officers responded. They learned the victim was walking near Lyons Street at Clay Street when an unknown subject began firing.
The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police said this is an active investigation.
