New in sectionals at Barrow Fine Furniture

Barrow Fine Furniture has tons of sectionals for you to choose from if you are looking for something new in your living space. Chelsey visited Sarah at their location in Mobile to see what is on the floor. Barrow’s has many different styles, colors, and sizes for you to check out.

For more information, visit Barrow Fine Furniture.

Address: 1784 W I-65 Service Rd S, Mobile, AL 36693

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.