Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Police identify man gunned down on Cloverdale Drive in Mobile

Mobile PD says Cloverdale Drive shooting victim dies
Mobile PD says Cloverdale Drive shooting victim dies
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police identified the man shot and killed Friday in Mobile.

Officers went to Cloverdale Drive around noon after getting reports of the shooting. Police found Christopher Brunson, 49, outside of a home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made and police have not named any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 251-208-7211, or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
Karragan Cochran
‘She was just always fun’: Family friend remembers Dauphin Island rip current victim, holds fundraiser
Medical bills can be overwhelming. Sometimes you just need someone in your corner to help.  ...
Diagnosed with Debt: Finding a Medical Advocate