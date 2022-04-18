Police identify man gunned down on Cloverdale Drive in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police identified the man shot and killed Friday in Mobile.

Officers went to Cloverdale Drive around noon after getting reports of the shooting. Police found Christopher Brunson, 49, outside of a home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made and police have not named any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 251-208-7211, or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.

