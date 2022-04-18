Recipe: Creole Tomato Shrimp Salad

Recipe courtesy Rouses Markets/ Chef Nino

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound peeled, cooked Rouses Louisiana Shrimp, 21/25 per pound, tails removed, chopped

1 stalk celery, finely diced

¼ cup minced fresh basil

10 Kalamata olives, pitted and finely chopped

1 medium shallot, minced

2 green onions, finely chopped

1 tablespoon Italian flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil mayonnaise

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

4 large ripe Creole tomatoes, cut to your liking

PROCEDURE:

Combine shrimp and all the above ingredients, except the tomatoes, in a medium bowl. Mix until all ingredients are combined. Serve with cut tomatoes.

