Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Recipe: Creole Tomato Shrimp Salad

By Allison Bradley
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Recipe courtesy Rouses Markets/ Chef Nino

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 pound peeled, cooked Rouses Louisiana Shrimp, 21/25 per pound, tails removed, chopped
  • 1 stalk celery, finely diced
  • ¼ cup minced fresh basil
  • 10 Kalamata olives, pitted and finely chopped
  • 1 medium shallot, minced
  • 2 green onions, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon Italian flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
  • 4 large ripe Creole tomatoes, cut to your liking

PROCEDURE:

Combine shrimp and all the above ingredients, except the tomatoes, in a medium bowl. Mix until all ingredients are combined. Serve with cut tomatoes.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Recipe: Hibachi Soul Bowl
Hibachi Soul Bowl with Crav’N Da Flava
Easter at Refuge Church
Easter at Refuge Church
Take a ride with Gulf Coast Water Rentals
Take a ride with Gulf Coast Water Rentals
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Veterans Administration Update
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Veterans Administration Update