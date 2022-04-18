Recipe: Creole Tomato Shrimp Salad
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Recipe courtesy Rouses Markets/ Chef Nino
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound peeled, cooked Rouses Louisiana Shrimp, 21/25 per pound, tails removed, chopped
- 1 stalk celery, finely diced
- ¼ cup minced fresh basil
- 10 Kalamata olives, pitted and finely chopped
- 1 medium shallot, minced
- 2 green onions, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon Italian flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons olive oil mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
- 4 large ripe Creole tomatoes, cut to your liking
PROCEDURE:
Combine shrimp and all the above ingredients, except the tomatoes, in a medium bowl. Mix until all ingredients are combined. Serve with cut tomatoes.
ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:
LOCATIONS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034
Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.