‘She was just always fun’: Family friend remembers Dauphin Island rip current victim, holds fundraiser

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WALA) - A prom picture now has a lot more meaning for the family of Karragan Cochran. They should be getting ready to celebrate her graduation from high school, instead they are now getting ready to celebrate her life.

Cochran died last week after a rip current pulled her underwater off Dauphin Island. She was flown to the hospital, but died.

“She was just always fun, you always saw a smile on her face, she was never in a bad mood she was always the light of the room,” said Jordan Plummer, a family friend. “It’s just going to be a real weird world without her.”

This news hitting Plummer and the Hurley, Mississippi community hard.

“They’re like family to us so I still see Karragan as a little kid running around,” she said.

To try and help with the sudden loss, Rock ‘N Nutrition in Moss Point which Plummer co-owns has started a fundraising effort.

The proceeds of the newly created “Karebear” tea drink will go directly to the Cochran family.

“Our sales have just gone through the roof for this drink, a hundred drinks a day just for her not even counting everything else,” she said. “This community is just so awesome about coming together in times like this.”

For Plummer the news is shocking, but she hopes her efforts can provide some help for a family dealing with so much right now.

“You don’t think it could happen to kids or in your town or to people that you know that you’re so close with and when it does you’re just so blown away and shocked,” she said. “It just makes you realize how short life is.”

Rock ‘N Nutrition in Moss Point is taking cash donations as well.

The fundraiser will continue until Friday.

For details click here: https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=286522627008212&id=106840754976401

