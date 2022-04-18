Advertise With Us
Suspect returned to Florida in Cassie Carli case

Marcus Spanevelo
Marcus Spanevelo(Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The man accused in the disappearance and death of Cassie Carli is back in Florida after his extradition from Tennessee.

Marcus Spanevelo was transferred to the Santa Rosa County Jail Sunday night, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested in Tennessee on charges of tampering with evidence and giving false information to investigators.

Investigators in Santa Rosa County said Carli was last seen with Spanevelo as they met in Navarre Beach to exchange custody of their daughter.

Carli was found a week later buried in a shallow grave in Alabama. Investigators are waiting for the results of an autopsy to determine how Carli died before they announce murder charges in the case.

