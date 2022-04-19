Alleged Mobile rape suspect captured in Arizona

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A man wanted by Mobile Police has been captured in Arizona.

48-year-old Aaron McElroy was the subject of a no-bond warrant for charges of incest and rape.

McElroy was booked into Navajo County Jail in Winslow, Arizona last week according to a press release.

The alleged abuse McElroy is accused of happened back in 2018.

On conditions of his bond, he was ordered not to contact the two alleged victims or their immediate family.

According to court documents, McElroy violated those conditions last week when he sent an email to the victims and their family, confessing and apologizing.

The email read in part ”This is my confession to my family. By the time you finish reading this I will have ended my life. I sat in prison long enough. If I am to be judged now it will not be in court.”

On the same day prosecutors moved to revoke his bond, McElroy was captured by a swat team in a Winslow hotel room, which is north of Phoenix.

It’s unclear when McElroy will be brought back to Alabama to face the charges.

