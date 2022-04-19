Advertise With Us
An abundance of sunshine

By Michael White
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A perfect day will be headed our way with temperatures in the low 50s this morning and expect tons of sunshine all day long. Highs will reach the low 70s this afternoon and we’ll only see a few fair weather clouds in the mix. Our sky goes Mostly Cloudy by tomorrow morning, but no rain is expected. The air will gradually turn warmer and more humid by the end of the week and over the weekend with highs bouncing back to the mid to low 80s and mornings in the mid to low 60s. For now, rain chances will start to ramp back up next week.

