Church leader talks about planned leadership summit in Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bishop David Aaron Richey, Founder of Operation MOBILE International Churches Inc., stopped by FOX10 News to talk with News Anchor Lenise Ligon about an upcoming leadership summit in Mobile. The event is April 29-May 1. The theme this year, “Establishing the Church for the Future.”

Registration is underway.

https://www.operationmobile.org

