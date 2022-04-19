Contractor hired to remove donkey arrested on animal abuse charges in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A man hired by Santa Rosa County authorities to assist with a donkey reported to be roaming unattended on Deaton Bridge Road was arrested following the animal’s death, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The SRCSO said that on April 12 deputies responded to a complaint about the donkey. Philip Hayes, an independent livestock contractor, was contacted for assistance, according to the sheriff’s office.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said in a news release that the responding deputy left the area after Hayes arrived on the scene. The sheriff’s office later learned that the donkey was shot by Hayes and killed, the release states.

This case was assigned to our Major Crimes Unit for investigation. It was determined through investigations that Hayes committed an act to an animal which resulted in cruel death and did not use humane methods in the killing of the livestock to prevent needless suffering, according to the SRCSO.

Witnesses stated that before the killing, Hayes was observed hand feeding the animal and refused to use equipment provided by the witness to facilitate the capturing of the animal. It was at this point that Hayes proceeded to his vehicle to obtain a firearm, according to the SRCSO.

Hayes is being charged with inhumane slaughter of livestock (second-degree misdemeanor) and torture to inflict pain and serious injury or death (third-degree felony.

Hayes turned himself in,

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.