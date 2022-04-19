Fairhope neighborhoods cleanup after another round of storms

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks in parts of Baldwin County spent the day cleaning up after strong storms that rolled through Sunday night, April 17, 2022. Powerful winds uprooted trees and downed limbs in the Fairhope area.

Folks in Windsor Place Mobile Home Park were just thankful things weren’t worse. It was a terrifying experience as trees fell onto homes while others were shaken by the strong winds.

Strong winds cause three trees to fall on top of home off Morphy Ave, in Fairhope onernight (Hal Scheurich)

“We heard the wind going and the thunder and all of a sudden, the trailer shook,” said homeowner, Beatrice Rogers.

“My boyfriend was sitting in his game room right there and he said it felt like someone picked him up out of his chair and just dropped him,” recalled Rogers’ neighbor, Rebecca Bearden.

From the Thomas Hospital area in Fairhope to the Quail Creek golf course off Highway 181, limbs and trees littered the roads and yards. No serious damage or injuries were reported but there was plenty to clean up. Those living in Quail Creek subdivision were woken by roaring winds.

“Nothing but just thunder and wind, blowing like a freight train…just like a freight train. Like they say, it does sound like a freight train,” said David Gibson.

Cleanup there involved mostly the cutting of some limbs and raking yards. Just to the west, things were a bit scarier. Back at Windsor Place, fences were blown down and at the Rogers’ home, three large trees ended up on top of their roof.

“We didn’t realize till this morning that it was three trees actually instead of one,” Rogers said. “I thought it was only one because that’s the only thing going around last night, I saw was the oak tree and then, this morning I said, oh, the whole thing is gone.”

Across the street, the homeowners said they felt the wind picked their home up and drop it. Limbs fell on top of the roof there as well. Rebecca Bearden said it was a scary experience.

“I recall hearing a big boom and the house started shaking and I looked up and I could have sworn the roof moved or something and I didn’t know that the limb that fell was right outside my window,” Bearden said.

Bearden said the winds continued for several minutes while she took shelter in the bathroom with her two young children. She, like so many others just felt fortunate to be okay.

