Firefighters battle pre-dawn mobile home fire on Old Shell Road

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Firefighters rushed to a home on Old Shell Road before dawn this morning for a structure fire. When they arrived on the scene they discovered it was a mobile home that was fully involved.

The home is a total loss.

Fire investigators are still investigating what started the blaze. We’re told everyone managed to get out safely.

